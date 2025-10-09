Left Menu

Secret Note: Diplomacy Unveiled

During a meeting at the White House, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio passed a handwritten note to President Donald Trump urging him to approve a social media post for the announcement of a Middle East deal. The White House has not commented on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn during an otherwise unrelated meeting at the White House, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a handwritten note to President Donald Trump. The note, scribbled on official White House stationery, urged Trump to approve a post on Truth Social.

The message highlighted the urgency of announcing a new deal in the Middle East, encouraging Trump to make the first move. 'You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first,' it read, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The White House has yet to provide any comment on the interaction, leaving observers speculating about the implications of such behind-the-scenes diplomatic maneuverings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

