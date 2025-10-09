Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, leading to the release of hostages and troop withdrawals in Gaza. International leaders praised the agreement, with thanks to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. Leaders expressed hope for lasting peace in the troubled region.
U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Israel and Hamas have reached a landmark agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza, opening a path for hostage releases and troop withdrawals. This development is seen as a major step towards resolving the enduring conflict in the Palestinian enclave.
Trump expressed gratitude to international mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who played pivotal roles in achieving the agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Israeli defense forces for their courage and thanked President Trump for his efforts in facilitating the deal.
Hamas acknowledged the ceasefire as a meaningful step towards ending the occupation and urged global parties to hold Israel accountable to the agreement. The move is widely viewed as a critical step towards enduring peace in a region fraught with historical tension.
