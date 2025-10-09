Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have hailed what they call a 'historic achievement' following the signing of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This critical deal, which both leaders championed, ensures the release of all hostages, according to Netanyahu's office on Thursday.

The conversation highlighted continued cooperation between the two countries. In a gesture of goodwill and collaboration, Netanyahu extended an invitation to President Trump to address the Israeli legislative body, the Knesset, signaling strengthened diplomatic ties.

Both leaders are committed to sustaining their collaborative efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region. This agreement marks a significant step towards achieving those goals, reflecting the deep-seated alliance between Israel and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)