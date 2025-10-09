Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump praised the 'historic achievement' of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The deal includes the release of all hostages. Both leaders emphasized ongoing cooperation, and Netanyahu extended an invitation for Trump to address the Knesset.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have hailed what they call a 'historic achievement' following the signing of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This critical deal, which both leaders championed, ensures the release of all hostages, according to Netanyahu's office on Thursday.
The conversation highlighted continued cooperation between the two countries. In a gesture of goodwill and collaboration, Netanyahu extended an invitation to President Trump to address the Israeli legislative body, the Knesset, signaling strengthened diplomatic ties.
Both leaders are committed to sustaining their collaborative efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region. This agreement marks a significant step towards achieving those goals, reflecting the deep-seated alliance between Israel and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement
Historic Ceasefire Agreement Set to Change Gaza Dynamics
IMF and Sri Lanka Seal Crucial Economic Agreement
India and Australia Strengthen Defence Ties with Pivotal Agreements
Historic Ceasefire and Hostage Release Agreement Reached in Gaza