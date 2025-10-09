Diplomat Dismissed: A Scandalous Romance and Its Impact on US-China Relations
A U.S. diplomat has been fired for a romantic involvement with a Chinese woman tied to the Chinese Communist Party, marking a first since a ban was introduced last year under the Biden administration. The policy aims to prevent risks to national security linked to personal relationships.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday that it has terminated a diplomat due to an undisclosed romantic relationship with a Chinese woman purportedly connected to the Chinese Communist Party. The dismissal marks a precedent under the Biden administration's recent ban on such actions.
The Associated Press highlighted earlier this year that the ban, introduced in the twilight of Joe Biden's presidency, prohibits American government officials, their families, and contractors with security clearances from intimate relationships with Chinese nationals. This policy underscores concerns about national security threats.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated that the diplomat was removed following a review by former President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They concluded that the employee concealed a relationship with a Chinese individual linked to the Communist Party, violating zero-tolerance security protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy Backs Trump's Ceasefire Plan for Gaza
Israel, Hamas reach agreement on 'first phase' of plan to stop fighting, release hostages and prisoners, Trump says, reports AP.
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal