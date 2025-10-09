Left Menu

Chaos in Kathmandu: The Gen-Z Movement's Ripple Effect on Nepal's Landscape

The Gen-Z movement in Nepal protested against corruption and mismanagement, leading to severe unrest. In just 48 hours, 75 were killed and over 2,000 injured. The government's interim setup aims to conduct credible elections, while addressing human rights violations and restoring security amid political tensions and youth division.

Chaos in Kathmandu: The Gen-Z Movement's Ripple Effect on Nepal's Landscape
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The unexpected surge of a Gen-Z movement shook Nepal to its core, leaving behind 75 dead and over 2,000 injured in a span of just 48 hours. This peaceful country is now grappling with the aftermath of a revolt against corruption and social media restrictions, as citizens mourn and rebuild.

In response to the turmoil, an interim government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been established. Charged with facilitating transparent elections within six months, the government faces the challenge of addressing the destruction of both public and private properties, while maintaining a probe into human rights violations during the protests.

The situation remains tense, as political uncertainties and youth divisions persist. Efforts to establish a more democratic political culture continue, but the security situation is precarious with escaped prisoners and disrupted police units still undermining public safety. The interim government must navigate these issues while garnering international support to stabilize Nepal's fledgling democracy.

