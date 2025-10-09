Political Tensions Heat Up Amid Darjeeling Disaster Relief Efforts

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over their response to the recent disaster in Darjeeling. Ghosh alleged that no TMC leader was present at the affected areas immediately following the tragedy. He further claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee only arrived two to three days after the incident.

Ghosh also highlighted attacks on BJP members, including MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh, by claiming they were assaulted by Bangladeshi infiltrators allegedly protected by the TMC. According to him, BJP leaders reached out to the affected tribals, but the ruling party does not want their shortcomings to be exposed.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the flood-affected regions in Darjeeling on Wednesday. He assessed the damage, interacted with those affected, and called on the state government to enhance its relief measures. Local authorities have confirmed severe casualties due to relentless rains that have devastated several areas in Darjeeling and left many homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)