Left Menu

Political Tensions Heat Up Amid Darjeeling Disaster Relief Efforts

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized TMC for delayed response to Darjeeling's crisis, highlighting attacks on BJP members. Union Minister Rijiju called for increased state relief efforts. The recent rains have resulted in significant casualties and destruction, necessitating urgent government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:24 IST
Political Tensions Heat Up Amid Darjeeling Disaster Relief Efforts
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over their response to the recent disaster in Darjeeling. Ghosh alleged that no TMC leader was present at the affected areas immediately following the tragedy. He further claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee only arrived two to three days after the incident.

Ghosh also highlighted attacks on BJP members, including MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh, by claiming they were assaulted by Bangladeshi infiltrators allegedly protected by the TMC. According to him, BJP leaders reached out to the affected tribals, but the ruling party does not want their shortcomings to be exposed.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the flood-affected regions in Darjeeling on Wednesday. He assessed the damage, interacted with those affected, and called on the state government to enhance its relief measures. Local authorities have confirmed severe casualties due to relentless rains that have devastated several areas in Darjeeling and left many homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025