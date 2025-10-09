KTR Slams Congress Over Bus Fare Hike Amid House Arrest

In a significant escalation of political tensions in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao was placed under house arrest on Thursday amid a planned protest against bus fare hikes. The 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest was met with heavy police deployment, underscoring the friction between the state government and opposition forces.

Taking to social media platform X, KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, lambasted the Congress-led state government, likening the situation to an emergency state. 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Nahi Hain Yeh Hain Emergency Ki Nishaan,' he posted, highlighting his outrage over the preventive detention.

The protest stemmed from a recent decision by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to increase minimum bus fares by Rs 10, which KTR argues disproportionately affects household budgets. Despite being confined to his residence, KTR pledged continued opposition to the fare hike, criticizing the Congress for short-sighted schemes that prioritize immediate political gains over long-term public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)