KTR Slams Congress Over Bus Fare Hike Amid House Arrest

BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress government after being placed under house arrest during a protest against increased bus fares in Telangana. KTR accused the government of prioritizing votes over future implications, as the fare hike raised household expenses. He vowed to continue opposing the increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:26 IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of political tensions in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao was placed under house arrest on Thursday amid a planned protest against bus fare hikes. The 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest was met with heavy police deployment, underscoring the friction between the state government and opposition forces.

Taking to social media platform X, KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, lambasted the Congress-led state government, likening the situation to an emergency state. 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Nahi Hain Yeh Hain Emergency Ki Nishaan,' he posted, highlighting his outrage over the preventive detention.

The protest stemmed from a recent decision by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to increase minimum bus fares by Rs 10, which KTR argues disproportionately affects household budgets. Despite being confined to his residence, KTR pledged continued opposition to the fare hike, criticizing the Congress for short-sighted schemes that prioritize immediate political gains over long-term public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

