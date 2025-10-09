Cameroon's Youth Frustration Amid Unyielding Political Landscape
Elvis Nghobo, frustrated with Cameroon's education system and political stagnation, has lost faith in the electoral process. As President Paul Biya seeks another term, many young Cameroonians share his dissatisfaction, believing that the current system favors elites and hinders change, amidst ongoing economic and security challenges.
Elvis Nghobo, a 34-year-old Cameroonian, grapples with the country's flawed education system and stagnant politics. Unable to secure spots in professional schools, he turned to selling food in a Yaounde market, blaming systemic corruption that benefits elite children.
As Cameroon braces for a presidential election, Nghobo stands among many citizens unwilling to vote. He predicts a predictable outcome favoring the 92-year-old incumbent president, Paul Biya, whose long tenure has overshadowed hopes for political reform.
Despite the nation's modest economic growth, widespread informal employment and escalating security crises deepen youth disillusionment. Meanwhile, critiques arise over opposition candidates accused of prioritizing personal gains over genuine reform, perpetuating a cycle favoring Biya's power hold.
