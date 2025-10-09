Left Menu

Cameroon's Youth Frustration Amid Unyielding Political Landscape

Elvis Nghobo, frustrated with Cameroon's education system and political stagnation, has lost faith in the electoral process. As President Paul Biya seeks another term, many young Cameroonians share his dissatisfaction, believing that the current system favors elites and hinders change, amidst ongoing economic and security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:44 IST
Cameroon's Youth Frustration Amid Unyielding Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Elvis Nghobo, a 34-year-old Cameroonian, grapples with the country's flawed education system and stagnant politics. Unable to secure spots in professional schools, he turned to selling food in a Yaounde market, blaming systemic corruption that benefits elite children.

As Cameroon braces for a presidential election, Nghobo stands among many citizens unwilling to vote. He predicts a predictable outcome favoring the 92-year-old incumbent president, Paul Biya, whose long tenure has overshadowed hopes for political reform.

Despite the nation's modest economic growth, widespread informal employment and escalating security crises deepen youth disillusionment. Meanwhile, critiques arise over opposition candidates accused of prioritizing personal gains over genuine reform, perpetuating a cycle favoring Biya's power hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025