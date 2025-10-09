Mayawati Accuses Rivals of Secret Alliances to Block BSP's Return

In a charged rally in Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati accused rival political factions of conspiring in secret alliances to block her party's political resurgence in Uttar Pradesh.

Reflecting on the BSP's historic 2007 full-majority victory, Mayawati asserted that casteist and capitalist forces united against her party to prevent its return to power. She called for vigilance among her supporters ahead of future elections, including in Bihar.

Mayawati also alleged manipulation in the electronic voting system and stressed that return to paper ballots was possible. She warned against newly formed factions aimed to splinter Dalit votes, calling for unity against opposition conspiracies.