Mayawati Accuses Rivals of Secret Alliances to Block BSP's Return
BSP chief Mayawati claimed rival parties have formed secret alliances to prevent her party's resurgence in Uttar Pradesh. She cited past electoral tactics and urged supporters to fortify their base for upcoming elections, warning against splintering of Dalit votes by new political units.
- Country:
- India
In a charged rally in Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati accused rival political factions of conspiring in secret alliances to block her party's political resurgence in Uttar Pradesh.
Reflecting on the BSP's historic 2007 full-majority victory, Mayawati asserted that casteist and capitalist forces united against her party to prevent its return to power. She called for vigilance among her supporters ahead of future elections, including in Bihar.
Mayawati also alleged manipulation in the electronic voting system and stressed that return to paper ballots was possible. She warned against newly formed factions aimed to splinter Dalit votes, calling for unity against opposition conspiracies.