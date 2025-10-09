Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Suspension Standoff

Three UDF MLAs were suspended from the Kerala Assembly after protests by the opposition disrupted House proceedings. The suspension motion was passed due to alleged rule violations during protests over the irregularities in the 'Dwarpalaka' idol gold-plating at the Sabarimala temple.

In a dramatic turn of events, three MLAs of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have been suspended from the Kerala Assembly for the remainder of the session. This decision comes after a series of opposition protests that have consistently disrupted the functioning of the House for four consecutive days.

The suspension motion, targeting opposition legislators Roji M John, M Vincent, and Saneesh Kumar Joseph, was initiated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh. The legislators were deemed to have violated House rules during their protest actions.

In a significant move, the Assembly passed the suspension motion in the absence of the opposition, who chose to boycott the proceedings. Their protest centered around alleged irregularities in the gold-plating of 'Dwarpalaka' (guardian deity) idols at the Sabarimala temple.

