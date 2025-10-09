Kerala Assembly Suspension Standoff

In a dramatic turn of events, three MLAs of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have been suspended from the Kerala Assembly for the remainder of the session. This decision comes after a series of opposition protests that have consistently disrupted the functioning of the House for four consecutive days.

The suspension motion, targeting opposition legislators Roji M John, M Vincent, and Saneesh Kumar Joseph, was initiated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh. The legislators were deemed to have violated House rules during their protest actions.

In a significant move, the Assembly passed the suspension motion in the absence of the opposition, who chose to boycott the proceedings. Their protest centered around alleged irregularities in the gold-plating of 'Dwarpalaka' (guardian deity) idols at the Sabarimala temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)