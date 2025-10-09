Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Aim at Mayawati Amid Political Jousting

In a political exchange, Akhilesh Yadav criticized Mayawati and her BSP for aligning with alleged oppressors for mutual benefits. Meanwhile, Mayawati expressed gratitude to the BJP for preserving Dalit icon memorials, while accusing the Samajwadi Party of exploiting Dalit symbols in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:06 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Takes Aim at Mayawati Amid Political Jousting
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party on Thursday took a swipe at BSP leader Mayawati, accusing her party of aligning with their alleged oppressors for benefits. This remark comes amid a heated political exchange between the leaders.

Earlier, Mayawati held a rally where she appreciated the BJP government, particularly Yogi Adityanath's administration, for maintaining memorials dedicated to Dalit icons. She revealed assurance from the government that revenue from visitors would fund the upkeep.

Mayawati also took a shot at the Samajwadi Party, labeling them as 'two-faced' and accusing them of using Dalit icons for political gain, adding another layer to the ongoing political rivalry.

TRENDING

1
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.

Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology...

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

 India
3
Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025