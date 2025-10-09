Akhilesh Yadav Takes Aim at Mayawati Amid Political Jousting
In a political exchange, Akhilesh Yadav criticized Mayawati and her BSP for aligning with alleged oppressors for mutual benefits. Meanwhile, Mayawati expressed gratitude to the BJP for preserving Dalit icon memorials, while accusing the Samajwadi Party of exploiting Dalit symbols in politics.
Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party on Thursday took a swipe at BSP leader Mayawati, accusing her party of aligning with their alleged oppressors for benefits. This remark comes amid a heated political exchange between the leaders.
Earlier, Mayawati held a rally where she appreciated the BJP government, particularly Yogi Adityanath's administration, for maintaining memorials dedicated to Dalit icons. She revealed assurance from the government that revenue from visitors would fund the upkeep.
Mayawati also took a shot at the Samajwadi Party, labeling them as 'two-faced' and accusing them of using Dalit icons for political gain, adding another layer to the ongoing political rivalry.
