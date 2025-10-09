Britain Launches New Immigration Scheme to Tackle Labour Shortages

On Thursday, Britain released a list of 82 mid-skilled jobs qualifying for temporary work visas under a new migration scheme, part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strategy to handle labour shortages.

Starmer is pushing for stricter immigration controls as public concerns rise over illegal boat crossings, with his party's popularity trailing behind the Reform UK party. Meanwhile, the UK struggles with a slow economy and workforce gaps in critical sectors.

The Migration Advisory Committee's report suggests including roles such as engineering technicians, welders, photographers, translators, and logistics managers on Britain's Temporary Shortage List. These roles are vital for the country's first industrial strategy in eight years and key infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)