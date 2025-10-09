India and UK's Growing Alliance: A Pillar of Global Stability

In a significant political event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the strengthening ties between their nations. Addressing media, Modi highlighted the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signed in July, aimed at reducing import costs and opening new employment pathways.

The leaders discussed pressing global issues including the Ukraine conflict, underlining India's support for peace through diplomacy. Emphasizing their commitment to Indo-Pacific maritime security, Modi highlighted the defense co-production initiatives and military training cooperation with the UK's Royal Air Force.

Accompanied by a notable UK business delegation, Starmer's visit reaffirms the 'special' partnership, focusing on future opportunities. The landmark trade deal set to double bilateral trade by 2030 showcases the dynamism and shared vision guiding this pivotal international relationship.

