Left Menu

India and UK's Growing Alliance: A Pillar of Global Stability

Prime Minister Modi and UK Prime Minister Starmer have emphasized the strengthening ties between India and the UK, highlighting their partnership as a pillar of global stability. A comprehensive trade agreement promises to boost economic cooperation, with initiatives in defense and technology further cementing their relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:43 IST
India and UK's Growing Alliance: A Pillar of Global Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the strengthening ties between their nations. Addressing media, Modi highlighted the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signed in July, aimed at reducing import costs and opening new employment pathways.

The leaders discussed pressing global issues including the Ukraine conflict, underlining India's support for peace through diplomacy. Emphasizing their commitment to Indo-Pacific maritime security, Modi highlighted the defense co-production initiatives and military training cooperation with the UK's Royal Air Force.

Accompanied by a notable UK business delegation, Starmer's visit reaffirms the 'special' partnership, focusing on future opportunities. The landmark trade deal set to double bilateral trade by 2030 showcases the dynamism and shared vision guiding this pivotal international relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.

Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology...

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

 India
3
Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025