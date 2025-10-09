India and UK's Growing Alliance: A Pillar of Global Stability
Prime Minister Modi and UK Prime Minister Starmer have emphasized the strengthening ties between India and the UK, highlighting their partnership as a pillar of global stability. A comprehensive trade agreement promises to boost economic cooperation, with initiatives in defense and technology further cementing their relationship.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the strengthening ties between their nations. Addressing media, Modi highlighted the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signed in July, aimed at reducing import costs and opening new employment pathways.
The leaders discussed pressing global issues including the Ukraine conflict, underlining India's support for peace through diplomacy. Emphasizing their commitment to Indo-Pacific maritime security, Modi highlighted the defense co-production initiatives and military training cooperation with the UK's Royal Air Force.
Accompanied by a notable UK business delegation, Starmer's visit reaffirms the 'special' partnership, focusing on future opportunities. The landmark trade deal set to double bilateral trade by 2030 showcases the dynamism and shared vision guiding this pivotal international relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Australia's Strategic Defence Partnership Strengthens
India-UK Partnership: A Pillar for Global Stability and Progress
India, UK to forge win-win partnership in AI and fintech: PM Narendra Modi at GFF.
SA and Nigeria Revive Science and Innovation Partnership for Africa’s Growth
India-UK: Forging a Future-Ready Partnership