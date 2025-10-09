Left Menu

BJP Alleges Congress Blocked Responsive Strike Post 26/11

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla questions Congress's Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's decisions post-26/11 attacks, alleging they blocked military retaliation against Pakistan and favored vote bank politics. Poonawalla contends the Congress had a soft corner for Pakistan, implicating them in hindering national security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:43 IST
BJP Alleges Congress Blocked Responsive Strike Post 26/11
BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla addressed the media at the party's central office, leveling serious allegations against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Poonawalla questioned if Sonia Gandhi intervened to prevent India's military response to Pakistan, suggesting her actions were influenced by vote bank politics.

The BJP spokesperson insisted that the Gandhi-Vadra family must clarify their stance, as these issues impact national security. He highlighted Rahul Gandhi's curiosity about Indian jets during an Indian retaliatory strike, suggesting it exemplifies a pattern of doubting Indian forces' valor in operations against terrorism.

Poonawalla accused Congress of being sympathetic to Pakistan, criticizing their past governance for not granting the military full autonomy in counterterrorism efforts. He cited P. Chidambaram's statement on global pressure delaying Indian retaliation, demanding answers on who ultimately blocked the military strike proposed by officials during the Congress-led UPA tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.

Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology...

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

 India
3
Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025