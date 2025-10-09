BJP Alleges Congress Blocked Responsive Strike Post 26/11

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla addressed the media at the party's central office, leveling serious allegations against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Poonawalla questioned if Sonia Gandhi intervened to prevent India's military response to Pakistan, suggesting her actions were influenced by vote bank politics.

The BJP spokesperson insisted that the Gandhi-Vadra family must clarify their stance, as these issues impact national security. He highlighted Rahul Gandhi's curiosity about Indian jets during an Indian retaliatory strike, suggesting it exemplifies a pattern of doubting Indian forces' valor in operations against terrorism.

Poonawalla accused Congress of being sympathetic to Pakistan, criticizing their past governance for not granting the military full autonomy in counterterrorism efforts. He cited P. Chidambaram's statement on global pressure delaying Indian retaliation, demanding answers on who ultimately blocked the military strike proposed by officials during the Congress-led UPA tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)