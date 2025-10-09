Trump's Bold Gaza Blueprint: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal Marks New Chapter

Recent negotiations have seen Israel and Hamas agree on the initial phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. The arrangement represents the first steps towards a two-year conflict resolution in the region.

The deal pledges the release of hostages and outlines an Israeli military withdrawal to a designated boundary, offering hope for a calm. However, questions about the region's governance post-conflict remain, as core issues like Hamas disarmament continue to provoke debate.

Stakeholders worldwide are monitoring developments cautiously, aware of the delicate balance between military withdrawal timelines, hostage release schedules, and the broader implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)