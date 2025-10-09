Americans Hold Both Parties Accountable for Government Shutdown

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a shared public sentiment holding both Republicans and Democrats responsible for the prolonged government shutdown. With 67% blaming Republicans and 63% attributing blame to Democrats and President Trump, the poll highlights a public discontent with both major political parties.

The shutdown, which began on October 1 after Congress failed to approve new spending legislation, has raised concerns of political maneuvering ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections. Some lawmakers warn that seeking political advantage in this situation is risky, as the shutdown causes staffing shortages and travel delays.

Public concern is growing over potential impacts on essential services, with 49% of Americans fearing disruptions like delays in Social Security or student aid. Amid these worries, President Trump has floated the idea of mass federal workforce layoffs, although public support for such measures has waned among Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies.)