Calls for Constitutional Action in Bengal: Adhikari vs. State Government

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has called on Governor C V Ananda Bose to undertake constitutional measures against the state government. This request follows the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and comes amid concerns over the law-and-order situation in Bengal.

Adhikari's remarks reflect growing pressure on Raj Bhavan, especially after Governor Bose's meeting with President Droupadi Murmu where he presented a report describing the situation as 'deeply alarming.' The governor had indicated the police were contributing to the breakdown of order rather than maintaining it.

Bose has indicated he would forward his report to high constitutional authorities but chose not to disclose its content. Meanwhile, Adhikari emphasized that strong constitutional actions are essential to address these issues in the democratic state of West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)