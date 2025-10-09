Assembly Uproar: Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Tensions
CPI(M) MLA P P Chitharanjan's derogatory remarks about differently-abled individuals in the Assembly enraged the Opposition Congress-led UDF. The comments came amid protests over the Sabarimala gold row. Opposition leaders accused the Speaker of inaction and are demanding an apology from Chitharanjan, highlighting concerns over parliamentary decorum.
09-10-2025
- India
A CPI(M) MLA's controversial statements have sparked a political storm in the Assembly, with the Congress-led Opposition demanding accountability.
P P Chitharanjan, the Alappuzha MLA, made derogatory remarks about differently-abled individuals amid ongoing protests related to the Sabarimala gold row, which led to strong backlash from Opposition leaders.
Key opposition figures, including Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, have criticized the Speaker's inaction during the incident, calling for an official apology and highlighting broader concerns about parliamentary conduct and respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
