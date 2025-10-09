Assembly Uproar: Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Tensions

A CPI(M) MLA's controversial statements have sparked a political storm in the Assembly, with the Congress-led Opposition demanding accountability.

P P Chitharanjan, the Alappuzha MLA, made derogatory remarks about differently-abled individuals amid ongoing protests related to the Sabarimala gold row, which led to strong backlash from Opposition leaders.

Key opposition figures, including Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, have criticized the Speaker's inaction during the incident, calling for an official apology and highlighting broader concerns about parliamentary conduct and respect.

