Trump's Bold Breakthrough: Can Peace Prevail in Gaza?
A partial peace deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to end the ongoing Gaza war. The agreement, signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, focuses on hostage exchanges and partial Israeli withdrawal. However, challenges remain, including disarmament and future peace guarantees.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a preliminary peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, signaling a possible end to the two-year-old Gaza war. The deal, reached at Sharm el-Sheikh, includes key provisions such as hostage exchanges and a partial Israeli military withdrawal from the conflict zone.
Despite the significant milestone, the agreement leaves unresolved issues that could jeopardize lasting peace, including the disarmament of Hamas and guarantees against resuming hostilities. These critical matters have been set aside for future negotiations, which hold the potential to make or break the current progress.
Politically, the deal places pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who must balance maintaining U.S. support and satisfying his coalition partners. For Hamas, compliance appears driven by external pressures, with hopes that Trump's involvement will stabilize the situation and initiate further talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
