Left Menu

Trump's Bold Breakthrough: Can Peace Prevail in Gaza?

A partial peace deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to end the ongoing Gaza war. The agreement, signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, focuses on hostage exchanges and partial Israeli withdrawal. However, challenges remain, including disarmament and future peace guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:44 IST
Trump's Bold Breakthrough: Can Peace Prevail in Gaza?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a preliminary peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, signaling a possible end to the two-year-old Gaza war. The deal, reached at Sharm el-Sheikh, includes key provisions such as hostage exchanges and a partial Israeli military withdrawal from the conflict zone.

Despite the significant milestone, the agreement leaves unresolved issues that could jeopardize lasting peace, including the disarmament of Hamas and guarantees against resuming hostilities. These critical matters have been set aside for future negotiations, which hold the potential to make or break the current progress.

Politically, the deal places pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who must balance maintaining U.S. support and satisfying his coalition partners. For Hamas, compliance appears driven by external pressures, with hopes that Trump's involvement will stabilize the situation and initiate further talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Opens with Modest Gains Amidst Fed Silence

Wall Street Opens with Modest Gains Amidst Fed Silence

 Global
2
Kerala Forms SIT for Sabarimala Temple Gold Irregularity Investigation

Kerala Forms SIT for Sabarimala Temple Gold Irregularity Investigation

 India
3
Punjab Police Foil Babbar Khalsa Terror Plot with Key Arrests

Punjab Police Foil Babbar Khalsa Terror Plot with Key Arrests

 India
4
Amit Badlani: Pioneering Sustainability in Industry

Amit Badlani: Pioneering Sustainability in Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025