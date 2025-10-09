Nuapada Gears Up for Crucial By-Election with Over 2.5 Lakh Voters

The Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha is set to host a by-election on November 11, with over 2.5 lakh eligible voters, according to State Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan.

The final voter list, freshly released, comprises 9,429 first-time voters, 3,988 individuals with disabilities, and 1,786 citizens aged above 85 years. New polling booths and strict guidelines have been established to ensure a smooth election.

The election follows the passing of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia, marking the first by-election in Odisha after the BJP came into power. Voters have until October 10 to apply for inclusion in the final list.

(With inputs from agencies.)