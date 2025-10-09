Nuapada Gears Up for Crucial By-Election with Over 2.5 Lakh Voters
The Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha will hold a by-election on November 11, with over 2.5 lakh voters eligible to participate. The final voter list, released by State Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan, includes first-time voters, people with disabilities, and elderly citizens. New booths and guidelines have been implemented.
- Country:
- India
The Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha is set to host a by-election on November 11, with over 2.5 lakh eligible voters, according to State Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan.
The final voter list, freshly released, comprises 9,429 first-time voters, 3,988 individuals with disabilities, and 1,786 citizens aged above 85 years. New polling booths and strict guidelines have been established to ensure a smooth election.
The election follows the passing of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia, marking the first by-election in Odisha after the BJP came into power. Voters have until October 10 to apply for inclusion in the final list.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ECI Orders Swift Voter List Mapping in West Bengal Amid SIR Preparations
Controversy Over Bihar's Voter List Sparks Political Debate
Shiv Sena Leader Calls for Voter List 'Purification' in Maharashtra
Aanganwadi workers to be present at all polling booths to help verify identity of burqa-clad voters: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Average 818 voters per polling booth, webcasting facilities at all polling booths: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.