Political Storm in Pune: Accusations Fly Over Gangster Links

In a brewing political storm, the Pune unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its intention to lodge a complaint with higher authorities against Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar. Dhangekar had alleged that a staff member of Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil's office had connections with the notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal.

Dhangekar, a former MLA, accused Patil's office amidst growing controversy after Ghaywal, who is wanted on charges such as murder and extortion, allegedly fled abroad. This situation has become a point of concern, especially after it was discovered that Ghaywal managed to secure a passport despite his criminal record.

Reacting to the allegations, Dhiraj Ghate, the president of the BJP's Pune city unit, dismissed Dhangekar's claims as a publicity stunt, highlighting that such accusations do not align with the political alliance dynamics in Maharashtra's ruling coalition.

