Russia Supports Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Russia has expressed optimism about the potential success of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed plan to resolve the ongoing Gaza conflict. During a summit held in Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his support for the U.S. president's initiatives.

Putin emphasized the critical need for these proposals to be effectively put into practice to end the violence in Gaza. The international community closely watches as efforts to resolve the conflict aim to bring peace to the region.

The Russian leader's remarks came amidst global discussions on strategies to halt the prolonged conflict, signaling a cooperative stance towards achieving peace through diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)