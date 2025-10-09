Left Menu

Russia Supports Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Russia expressed hope in U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the conflict in Gaza. President Vladimir Putin stated his support during a summit in Tajikistan, emphasizing the importance of realizing these initiatives to halt ongoing bloodshed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:35 IST
Russia Supports Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has expressed optimism about the potential success of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed plan to resolve the ongoing Gaza conflict. During a summit held in Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his support for the U.S. president's initiatives.

Putin emphasized the critical need for these proposals to be effectively put into practice to end the violence in Gaza. The international community closely watches as efforts to resolve the conflict aim to bring peace to the region.

The Russian leader's remarks came amidst global discussions on strategies to halt the prolonged conflict, signaling a cooperative stance towards achieving peace through diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

 India
2
Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

 Global
3
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
4
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025