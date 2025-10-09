Marine Le Pen: From Political Pariah to Potential Power

Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party is strategically positioning itself as a formidable force amid France's deepening political crisis. The far-right leader, who previously fell short of securing a majority, insists her victory was merely postponed. As President Macron grapples with political turmoil, the RN stands to benefit from the electorate's discontent.

Recent polls suggest the RN could claim up to 35% of the vote in a possible legislative election, surpassing leftist alliances. This potential shift in power dynamics comes as alliances between rival parties crumble. Despite Le Pen's uncertain political future due to a five-year ban from office, the party is maneuvering to establish itself as a government-in-waiting.

Focusing on image and recruitment, the RN works to distance itself from its historical associations with racism and antisemitism. Le Pen's potential successor, Jordan Bardella, a polished figure appealing to younger voters, promises stricter immigration policies. As the political landscape evolves, the RN eyes leadership, ready to capitalize on changing tides.

