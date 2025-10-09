Left Menu

Global Leaders React to Historic Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement

World leaders welcome a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Global leaders express mixed reactions, emphasizing the opportunity for peace, while cautioning against potential future threats from the unrest in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release, marking the first phase of a broader peace plan facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. The international community has been swift in its reaction, with leaders around the globe offering their perspectives on this crucial development.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended heartfelt gratitude to President Trump for his efforts in securing the safe return of hostages. Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, urged all parties involved to ensure the full implementation of the agreement, emphasizing their commitment to pursuing national rights and independence.

Reactions from global leaders such as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan underscore a mix of optimism and caution. While there is relief and hope for a lasting peace, concerns remain over the possible challenges that lie ahead in maintaining stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

