Controversy Over Indore Councillor's Termination Amid 'Love Jihad' Allegations

In a significant move, the Indore civic body announced the termination of Congress councillor Anwar Qadri's membership on Thursday, citing his alleged involvement in a 'love jihad' funding case. The decision was passed by a two-thirds majority during a municipal corporation meeting.

This incident marks a first in the country, where a councillor has been expelled for alleged 'love jihad' activities. The term 'love jihad' is often used by right-wing groups to describe a purported conspiracy involving Muslim men targeting women of other religions for conversion through marriage.

Indore, known as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold, saw its Municipal Corporation move forward with the decision despite opposition. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava defended the action against Qadri, while Congress members protested, claiming the issue distracts from essential civic problems such as traffic and infrastructure.

