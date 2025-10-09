Ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda's Steady Recovery: A Family Update

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced on Thursday that his father, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is recuperating well after being hospitalized due to a fever earlier this week.

The 92-year-old politician was admitted on Tuesday, prompting concern among his supporters. However, Kumaraswamy reassured the public, stating, "Whatever health problems he had are not there now. Doctors have succeeded in healing him. No one should panic," following a visit to his father's bedside.

The senior Gowda, known for his faith and public support, may remain in the hospital for a few more days, but his recovery is progressing satisfactorily, according to family updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)