Left Menu

Ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda's Steady Recovery: A Family Update

Former Indian Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is on the mend after being hospitalized with a fever. His son, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, assured the public of Gowda's recovery and urged followers not to worry. Gowda, 92, remains under medical care but is expected to be discharged soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:19 IST
Ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda's Steady Recovery: A Family Update
H D Deve Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced on Thursday that his father, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is recuperating well after being hospitalized due to a fever earlier this week.

The 92-year-old politician was admitted on Tuesday, prompting concern among his supporters. However, Kumaraswamy reassured the public, stating, "Whatever health problems he had are not there now. Doctors have succeeded in healing him. No one should panic," following a visit to his father's bedside.

The senior Gowda, known for his faith and public support, may remain in the hospital for a few more days, but his recovery is progressing satisfactorily, according to family updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

 India
2
Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

 Global
3
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
4
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025