Kerala Assembly Tumult: Sabarimala Gold-plating Controversy
The Kerala assembly faced significant disruption due to protests led by the opposition over alleged financial misconduct in the gold-plating of Sabarimala temple idols. The session concluded amid controversy, with opposition lawmakers suspended and allegations of misconduct escalating tensions within the assembly and the broader community.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Assembly experienced intense disruptions as opposition members protested against alleged mismanagement in the gold-plating process of idols at the sacred Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. The uproar, driven by the Congress-led opposition, led to the suspension of three lawmakers after a series of heated exchanges and adjournments.
Tension escalated as House proceedings were repeatedly interrupted, culminating in the assembly's suspension after a scuffle involving opposition legislators and security personnel. The protest was rooted in allegations that original gold-plated idols had been improperly handled, with demands for the resignation of key officials.
In response to ongoing protests, the ruling front promised a comprehensive investigation, although legal constraints prevent immediate action. The situation underscores the heightened political climate in Kerala, as leaders remain divided over the management of the temple's revered artifacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Assembly
- Sabarimala
- gold-plating
- controversy
- UDF
- protest
- idols
- Lord Ayyappa
- Devaswom
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy
Tensions Rise Over National Guard Deployments Amid Protests
TCS Workforce Realignment: Massive Layoff Sparks Controversy
TCS Job Cuts Stir Controversy Amid Massive Workforce Reduction
YSRCP Chief's Stand Against Medical College Privatization Sparks Controversy