Kerala Assembly Tumult: Sabarimala Gold-plating Controversy

The Kerala Assembly experienced intense disruptions as opposition members protested against alleged mismanagement in the gold-plating process of idols at the sacred Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. The uproar, driven by the Congress-led opposition, led to the suspension of three lawmakers after a series of heated exchanges and adjournments.

Tension escalated as House proceedings were repeatedly interrupted, culminating in the assembly's suspension after a scuffle involving opposition legislators and security personnel. The protest was rooted in allegations that original gold-plated idols had been improperly handled, with demands for the resignation of key officials.

In response to ongoing protests, the ruling front promised a comprehensive investigation, although legal constraints prevent immediate action. The situation underscores the heightened political climate in Kerala, as leaders remain divided over the management of the temple's revered artifacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)