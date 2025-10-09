Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Tumult: Sabarimala Gold-plating Controversy

The Kerala assembly faced significant disruption due to protests led by the opposition over alleged financial misconduct in the gold-plating of Sabarimala temple idols. The session concluded amid controversy, with opposition lawmakers suspended and allegations of misconduct escalating tensions within the assembly and the broader community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:22 IST
The Kerala Assembly experienced intense disruptions as opposition members protested against alleged mismanagement in the gold-plating process of idols at the sacred Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. The uproar, driven by the Congress-led opposition, led to the suspension of three lawmakers after a series of heated exchanges and adjournments.

Tension escalated as House proceedings were repeatedly interrupted, culminating in the assembly's suspension after a scuffle involving opposition legislators and security personnel. The protest was rooted in allegations that original gold-plated idols had been improperly handled, with demands for the resignation of key officials.

In response to ongoing protests, the ruling front promised a comprehensive investigation, although legal constraints prevent immediate action. The situation underscores the heightened political climate in Kerala, as leaders remain divided over the management of the temple's revered artifacts.

