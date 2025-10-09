BJP Leader Condemns Pakistan's UN Misuse and Political Practices

At the United Nations General Debate in New York, Senior BJP leader P P Chaudhary reproached Pakistan for habitually exploiting UN platforms to serve narrow political objectives. He emphatically pointed out Pakistan's internal failings, including election rigging and suppressing opposition.

Chaudhary drew attention to the remarks by Pakistan's Army Chief who allegedly referred to the country as a 'dump truck', indicating governance challenges. He criticized Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting its integral status within India.

He emphasized India's dedication to inclusive development and its ambitious goal to become a developed nation by 2047. Under Narendra Modi's leadership, India aims to be a reliable partner to the Global South, contrasting sharply with Pakistan's divisive policies.

