BJP Leader Condemns Pakistan's UN Misuse and Political Practices
Senior BJP leader P P Chaudhary criticized Pakistan for misusing UN platforms for political gains and highlighted internal issues like rigged elections and suppression of dissent. He reaffirmed Jammu & Kashmir's status as an integral part of India and underscored India's commitment to inclusive development and its vision for a developed India by 2047.
- Country:
- India
At the United Nations General Debate in New York, Senior BJP leader P P Chaudhary reproached Pakistan for habitually exploiting UN platforms to serve narrow political objectives. He emphatically pointed out Pakistan's internal failings, including election rigging and suppressing opposition.
Chaudhary drew attention to the remarks by Pakistan's Army Chief who allegedly referred to the country as a 'dump truck', indicating governance challenges. He criticized Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting its integral status within India.
He emphasized India's dedication to inclusive development and its ambitious goal to become a developed nation by 2047. Under Narendra Modi's leadership, India aims to be a reliable partner to the Global South, contrasting sharply with Pakistan's divisive policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Remembering the He-Man of India: Varinder Singh Ghuman's Legacy
Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain
South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash
South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes
India-UK Alliance: A New Era of Economic and Strategic Collaboration