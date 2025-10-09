Left Menu

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

The Assam BJP's executive committee met in Dibrugarh to discuss strategies for the 2026 assembly elections. Attended by key political figures including CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the meeting focused on finalizing election strategies and reviewing organizational plans, ahead of a media address by state president Dilip Saikia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:42 IST
In a pivotal gathering, the Assam BJP's extended executive committee convened in Dibrugarh on Thursday to delineate strategies for the 2026 assembly elections, articulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Thursday meeting was termed 'very constructive' by Sarma, who stated the strategy for the upcoming assembly polls had nearly reached completion, with further discussions scheduled for Friday where state president Dilip Saikia will brief the media on the outcomes.

Key discussions during the meeting included in-depth reviews and organizational matters, guided by Sarma and Saikia, alongside Union ministers and important party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

