Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to dismantle Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government through his Jewish Power party if Hamas is not genuinely dismantled. Ben-Gvir expressed these concerns before a cabinet meeting aimed at approving a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release plan.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has issued a stern warning that could destabilize the current government. On Thursday, he announced that his political faction, Jewish Power, will work to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime unless there's definitive action taken to dismantle Hamas.
During a pre-cabinet meeting statement, Ben-Gvir specified that if Hamas continues, even under a different guise, his party will no longer support the government. His bold declaration comes as Netanyahu's cabinet prepares to approve a Gaza ceasefire and a plan for releasing hostages.
Ben-Gvir's ultimatum puts substantial pressure on Netanyahu's administration, highlighting the fragile political climate in Israel amid ongoing tensions with Hamas.
