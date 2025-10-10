Trump Claims Breakthrough with Middle East Peace Deal Amid Skepticism

In a stunning diplomatic twist, Donald Trump has announced a breakthrough in the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The former president is touting the deal as a pathway to peace, yet it has been met with cautious optimism and skepticism from the international community. The agreement, reached after intense negotiations involving key stakeholders such as Egypt, aims to bring an end to the bloodshed that began over two years ago with Hamas' attack on Israel.

Despite Trump's celebratory tone, significant hurdles remain. For the agreement to take full effect, Israeli lawmakers must formally approve the plan, Hamas must release hostages, and Israel has agreed to release Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, establishing a transitional government in Gaza and ensuring humanitarian aid poses further challenges in this volatile region.

Foreign leaders and political analysts acknowledge the potential impact of Trump's efforts but warn of the fragile nature of ceasefires in the region. As the world watches for further developments, many remain skeptical that this deal will translate into lasting peace. The Nobel Peace Prize announcement looms, yet Trump seems prepared for potential disappointment, focusing instead on what he claims to be a significant humanitarian achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)