Breakthrough Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza: Path to Peace?

Early Friday, Israel's Cabinet approved a ceasefire plan proposed by President Donald Trump for the Gaza Strip. The decision includes the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The move marks a significant step towards resolving a protracted two-year conflict that has left the Middle East in turmoil.

The agreement, announced through a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, focuses on releasing hostages but leaves crucial questions unanswered, such as Hamas' disarmament and future governance of Gaza. Nonetheless, the proposal brings both sides nearer to ending a devastating conflict that has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and significant devastation in Gaza.

In parallel developments, U.S. officials disclosed plans to deploy around 200 troops to Israel. The goal is to help enforce and monitor the ceasefire alongside an international team, highlighting American involvement in stabilizing the region during this pivotal moment.

