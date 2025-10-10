Left Menu

Venezuela Calls for UN Action Against US Military Moves

Venezuela requested an urgent UN Security Council session to address US military actions, accusing the US of threatening regional peace and seeking regime change. The move followed US military strikes labeled as efforts against drug trafficking. Venezuela claims the US aims to control its resources.

Updated: 10-10-2025 06:05 IST
  • Venezuela

Venezuela has called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss recent actions by the US military in waters near the South American nation. The request, articulated in a letter to Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, accuses the Trump administration of attempting to destabilize President Nicolás Maduro's government.

The administration's actions, labeled by Trump as part of an 'armed conflict' with drug cartels, have been criticized by Venezuela as a pretext for a broader agenda of regime change to seize the country's natural resources. The call for UN intervention follows unsuccessful attempts by US Congress members to restrict President Trump's military authority.

Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, contends the US has long used similar tactics against his nation, which is not mentioned in the latest casualty count of 21 people from US military strikes. Despite the tension, Russia continues to support Venezuela as an ally on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

