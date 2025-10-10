Left Menu

Peru's Presidential Crisis: Boluarte's Leadership Under Fire

A recent shooting at a concert in Peru's capital has intensified calls for President Dina Boluarte's impeachment, as it highlights the rampant crime spike in the country. Lawmakers have submitted five motions for her removal, citing her administration's failure to curb crime, especially homicides and extortion.

A shooting during a concert in Peru's capital has triggered a potential political turning point for President Dina Boluarte. This incident exposes the growing crime wave troubling the nation.

In response to Wednesday's violence, lawmakers promptly filed five petitions in Parliament to impeach Boluarte, citing her administration's inability to tackle escalating crime rates effectively. The demand received support from numerous legislative factions, unlike prior removal attempts.

To initiate impeachment talks, each request needs 56 votes out of the 130-member Parliament, followed by 87 votes to remove Boluarte. She has struggled to address the spike in crimes like homicides and extortion. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Eduardo Arana's defense of Boluarte in Parliament has not quelled legislative discontent.

