Left Menu

Taiwan Unveils Ambitious 'T-Dome' Air Defense Initiative

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced the development of the 'T-Dome' air defense system aimed at enhancing the nation's capabilities against threats. During his national day speech, Lai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to peace through strength and urged China to reject coercive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:25 IST
Taiwan Unveils Ambitious 'T-Dome' Air Defense Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant move to bolster national security, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced plans for the development of the 'T-Dome' air defense system. Aimed at strengthening the country's defensive capabilities, this system will provide layered interceptions against potential threats.

Speaking during the national day address, President Lai reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to maintaining peace through a strategic show of strength. He emphasized the importance of being prepared to counter any adversarial actions.

Lai also used the platform to call on China to abandon coercive measures that could alter the current status quo, highlighting Taiwan's position on fostering peaceful relations without yielding to pressure.

TRENDING

1
India reach 94-1 at lunch on opening day of second Test against West Indies.

India reach 94-1 at lunch on opening day of second Test against West Indies.

 Global
2
Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment

Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment

 Global
3
JMM Eyes Key Seats in Bihar as Part of INDIA Bloc Alliance

JMM Eyes Key Seats in Bihar as Part of INDIA Bloc Alliance

 India
4
Southern Right Whales: Sentinels of Climate Change in the Southern Ocean

Southern Right Whales: Sentinels of Climate Change in the Southern Ocean

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025