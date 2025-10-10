Taiwan Unveils Ambitious 'T-Dome' Air Defense Initiative
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced the development of the 'T-Dome' air defense system aimed at enhancing the nation's capabilities against threats. During his national day speech, Lai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to peace through strength and urged China to reject coercive tactics.
In a significant move to bolster national security, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced plans for the development of the 'T-Dome' air defense system. Aimed at strengthening the country's defensive capabilities, this system will provide layered interceptions against potential threats.
Speaking during the national day address, President Lai reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to maintaining peace through a strategic show of strength. He emphasized the importance of being prepared to counter any adversarial actions.
Lai also used the platform to call on China to abandon coercive measures that could alter the current status quo, highlighting Taiwan's position on fostering peaceful relations without yielding to pressure.
