Peru's Congress Moves to Impeach President Dina Boluarte

Peru's Congress has voted to proceed with a proposal to impeach President Dina Boluarte. This late-night vote follows multiple motions for her removal by lawmakers across party lines. The decision marks a significant moment as this is the first impeachment motion admitted for debate in the conservative-led Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:37 IST
  • Peru

In a significant political development, Peru's Congress has taken a decisive step towards impeaching President Dina Boluarte. The late-night vote on Thursday came shortly after lawmakers from various political factions submitted motions for her removal from office.

This move marks the first of several impeachment motions accepted for debate within the conservative-dominated legislative body, which despite its historical support, is now addressing the growing unpopularity of President Boluarte.

The upcoming debates in Congress promise to be pivotal for Boluarte's presidency, reflecting widespread political discontent and the shifting dynamics within Peru's political landscape.

