Peru's Congress Moves to Impeach President Dina Boluarte

In a significant political development, Peru's Congress has taken a decisive step towards impeaching President Dina Boluarte. The late-night vote on Thursday came shortly after lawmakers from various political factions submitted motions for her removal from office.

This move marks the first of several impeachment motions accepted for debate within the conservative-dominated legislative body, which despite its historical support, is now addressing the growing unpopularity of President Boluarte.

The upcoming debates in Congress promise to be pivotal for Boluarte's presidency, reflecting widespread political discontent and the shifting dynamics within Peru's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)