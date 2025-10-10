Left Menu

Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: A Pillar of Socialism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya paid tributes to the late socialist leader and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his death anniversary. Yadav, known for his significant contributions as the former Defence Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, passed away in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid their respects to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, marking his death anniversary. The tributes poured in on social media, highlighting Yadav's esteemed legacy in Indian politics.

Adityanath recognized Yadav's service as the former Defence Minister and multiple-term Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, commemorating his accolades, including the prestigious 'Padma Vibhushan'. Yadav, the architect behind the Samajwadi Party, left an indelible mark on the nation's political landscape.

Influenced by Ram Manohar Lohia, Yadav began his career with a strong focus on grassroots mobilization, advocating for the backward classes. Over his extensive five-decade political journey, he took up several roles as MLA and MP, crafting a dynamic career that concluded with his passing on October 10, 2022, at age 82.

