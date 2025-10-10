Left Menu

BJP Assam Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Elections Strategy Meeting

The Assam BJP has begun strategizing for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other key party members held a constructive meeting to discuss next year's election strategy in Dibrugarh. State President Dilip Saikia will announce the outcomes of this extensive deliberation.

The Assam BJP is on track with its planning for the 2026 assembly elections, according to statements made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. The state's extended executive committee engaged in a productive session in Dibrugarh focused on strategizing for the upcoming electoral battle.

This gathering included core committee members and office bearers, discussing a nearly finalized strategy for next year's assembly polls. The diligent meeting paved the way for ongoing discussions set to continue on Friday, prior to an official address by the state's party president, Dilip Saikia.

Prominent figures such as Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, along with National Secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, participated in thorough reviews and talks about organizational roadmaps and party structures poised to influence the electoral outcomes.

