Political Tensions Rise in Manipur Amid NPP's Controversial Role

In a significant political development, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra has publicly criticized the National People's Party (NPP) and its leader, Conrad Sangma. Meghachandra accused the NPP of undermining the stability of Manipur, as tensions continue to mount in the region.

His comments came as Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, visited Manipur in what Meghachandra described as a bid to revive the NDA's faltering presence amidst ongoing ethnic strife. Meghachandra argued that the NPP's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party has failed to protect Manipur's unity.

With over 260 fatalities and thousands displaced since May 2023, the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities remains a grave concern. Meghachandra asserted the Congress party's commitment to restoring democratic values and criticized the BJP-led NDA for divisive governance and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)