Impeachment Debate: Peru's President Faces Political Turmoil

On Thursday, Peru's Congress voted to open impeachment debates against President Dina Boluarte, who faces accusations of corruption and failing to address protests. Despite her denials, Boluarte's presidency remains controversial, with her approval rating hovering between just 2% and 4%.

If removed, this will be the sixth leadership change in Peru since 2018, reinforcing the nation's ongoing political instability. Interestingly, conservative parties, known for previously backing Boluarte, are now participating in this impeachment effort as the country gears up for elections in April.

The impeachment initiative gained significant traction, receiving over double the minimum votes needed to proceed to debate. Lawmakers summoned Boluarte for a defense session while political figures Rafael Lopez and Keiko Fujimori, potential presidential candidates for 2026, weigh in on the unfolding situation.

