Congress Criticizes Trump: Half-Century in Claims About Operation Sindoor

The Congress criticized President Trump for claiming he's nearing a 'century' in stating he stopped Operation Sindoor through trade and tariffs, noting that Prime Minister Modi prioritized other diplomatic efforts, including dialogues with international leaders. India's official stance maintains peace was achieved via direct military talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST
Congress Criticizes Trump: Half-Century in Claims About Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress has taken a sharp jab at US President Donald Trump, accusing him of persistently claiming credit for halting Operation Sindoor by utilizing trade and tariffs. Congress suggests Trump's assertions are less reliant on facts and more on rhetoric.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating significant time to communicating with other global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, neglecting to address Trump's narratives.

India consistently clarifies that the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was a direct outcome of negotiations between military leaders, countering Trump's claims of single-handedly preventing conflict.

