Congress Criticizes Trump: Half-Century in Claims About Operation Sindoor

The Congress has taken a sharp jab at US President Donald Trump, accusing him of persistently claiming credit for halting Operation Sindoor by utilizing trade and tariffs. Congress suggests Trump's assertions are less reliant on facts and more on rhetoric.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating significant time to communicating with other global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, neglecting to address Trump's narratives.

India consistently clarifies that the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was a direct outcome of negotiations between military leaders, countering Trump's claims of single-handedly preventing conflict.