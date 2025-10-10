Rijiju Hails India's Democratic System, Defends Parliamentary Disruptions
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized India's democratic robustness, defending frequent parliamentary disruptions as signs of vitality rather than dysfunction. He urged the public to remain confident in the parliamentary process, highlighting the successful passage of crucial bills despite opposition challenges and lauding the Indian Constitution for its foresight and strength.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Annual Session, asserting that India's democratic system is unparalleled globally. Despite concerns over parliamentary disruptions, Rijiju characterized them as elements of a dynamic democracy rather than indications of dysfunction.
He argued that the multi-ideological setup of the Parliament naturally results in ruckus, which should not dismay citizens. Rijiju stressed that, even amid opposition-led disruptions, Parliament fulfills its legislative duties, citing the passage of 14 essential bills during the last monsoon session as an example.
The minister also underscored the strength of the Indian Constitution, describing it as a comprehensive and forward-thinking document. Rijiju took an indirect jab at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, urging critics to fully understand the Constitution's intentions. He highlighted the freedoms the Constitution provides, emphasizing that this openness is a hallmark of democratic expression.
