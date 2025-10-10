Macron Seeks Unity Amid Political Turmoil

President Emmanuel Macron is actively engaging with leaders from most political factions in France, except the far-right and hard-left, to address the current political turmoil. This meeting at the Elysee underscores his strategy to stabilize governance as he seeks his sixth prime minister in less than two years.

Macron's office announced that a new prime minister would be appointed within 48 hours. The decision follows outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's two-day dialogue effort to navigate through France's severe political turmoil, described as one of the most significant in decades.

The exclusion of extreme factions highlights Macron's intent to forge a centered political alliance. This approach emphasizes his priority to ensure continuity and stability in the government's functioning amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)