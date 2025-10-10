Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: The Lasting Impact of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leaders commemorated the first death anniversary of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai. Akhilesh Yadav announced a memorial for the influential socialist leader. Party members hailed Yadav's role in uniting India's socialists and his enduring impact on social justice and political mobilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the first anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing, Samajwadi Party leaders, including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, gathered in Saifai to honor the party founder. They paid floral tributes and reflected on his influential legacy in India's political landscape.

Akhilesh Yadav announced plans for a memorial dedicated to Mulayam Singh Yadav, emphasizing its role in preserving the ideals of the veteran socialist leader. The memorial aims to inspire future generations through his ideas and contributions.

Renowned for his role in uniting India's socialist factions, Mulayam Singh Yadav's impact extended beyond party lines. Party members recall his lifelong commitment to helping the marginalized and uplifting the disadvantaged, making him a pivotal figure in the country's socialist movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

