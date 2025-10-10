Honoring a Legacy: The Lasting Impact of Mulayam Singh Yadav

On the first anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing, Samajwadi Party leaders, including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, gathered in Saifai to honor the party founder. They paid floral tributes and reflected on his influential legacy in India's political landscape.

Akhilesh Yadav announced plans for a memorial dedicated to Mulayam Singh Yadav, emphasizing its role in preserving the ideals of the veteran socialist leader. The memorial aims to inspire future generations through his ideas and contributions.

Renowned for his role in uniting India's socialist factions, Mulayam Singh Yadav's impact extended beyond party lines. Party members recall his lifelong commitment to helping the marginalized and uplifting the disadvantaged, making him a pivotal figure in the country's socialist movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)