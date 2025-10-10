Maria Corina Machado Triumphs with Nobel Peace Prize Victory

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize, as announced on Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized her 'tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.'

The prize, valued at 11 million Swedish crowns, will be awarded on December 10 in Oslo, marking the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, the founder of the prize.

