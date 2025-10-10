Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado Triumphs with Nobel Peace Prize Victory

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless efforts in promoting democracy in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee commended her for striving for a peaceful transition from dictatorship. The award will be presented on December 10 in Oslo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:45 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize, as announced on Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized her 'tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.'

The prize, valued at 11 million Swedish crowns, will be awarded on December 10 in Oslo, marking the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, the founder of the prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

