Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize Triumph

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for promoting democratic rights against dictatorship. Despite being blocked by Venezuelan courts from running for president, Machado's efforts were recognized. The award was given in the backdrop of U.S. support for Venezuela's democratic opposition and President Trump's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:27 IST
Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize Triumph
Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, secured the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in recognition of her relentless fight for democratic rights against authoritarian regimes. Despite President Donald Trump's repeated assertions that he deserved the honor, Machado was celebrated for challenging the Venezuelan dictatorship under President Nicolas Maduro.

The Nobel Committee emphasized the importance of honoring brave individuals who stand against authoritarian power. The award underscores U.S. support for Venezuela's opposition, a stance that is not viewed as an affront to Trump, despite his criticisms of Maduro.

Although there was substantial discussion around Trump's potential for receiving the prize, the committee maintained its independence by focusing on Machado's cause. The Nobel Peace Prize, valued at 11 million Swedish crowns, will be presented on December 10 in Oslo, commemorating Alfred Nobel's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

 India
2
Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

 India
3
Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experience

Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experienc...

 Global
4
Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025