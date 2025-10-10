Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, secured the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in recognition of her relentless fight for democratic rights against authoritarian regimes. Despite President Donald Trump's repeated assertions that he deserved the honor, Machado was celebrated for challenging the Venezuelan dictatorship under President Nicolas Maduro.

The Nobel Committee emphasized the importance of honoring brave individuals who stand against authoritarian power. The award underscores U.S. support for Venezuela's opposition, a stance that is not viewed as an affront to Trump, despite his criticisms of Maduro.

Although there was substantial discussion around Trump's potential for receiving the prize, the committee maintained its independence by focusing on Machado's cause. The Nobel Peace Prize, valued at 11 million Swedish crowns, will be presented on December 10 in Oslo, commemorating Alfred Nobel's legacy.

