Rajinder Gupta: Rising Industrial Maestro Targets Rajya Sabha

Rajinder Gupta, an industrial magnate and former chair of the State Economic Policy Board, files his nomination for the Punjab Rajya Sabha bypoll. Backed by the AAP, Gupta's candidacy comes amidst party speculation and an assured victory owing to AAP's assembly majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:09 IST
In a significant move, industrialist Rajinder Gupta submitted his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab on Friday. This follows the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to field Gupta as their candidate for the October 24 election.

Gupta, supported by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP state chief Aman Arora, takes the leap for a seat vacated by Sanjeev Arora. His candidacy gains momentum as the AAP enjoys a commanding assembly majority, promising ease in securing a win.

Gupta's nomination has been a topic of political intrigue since his resignation from key state advisory roles. With his notable industrial contributions and earlier recognition with the Padma Shri, Gupta's entry into politics is closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

