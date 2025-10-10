Rajinder Gupta: Rising Industrial Maestro Targets Rajya Sabha

In a significant move, industrialist Rajinder Gupta submitted his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab on Friday. This follows the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to field Gupta as their candidate for the October 24 election.

Gupta, supported by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP state chief Aman Arora, takes the leap for a seat vacated by Sanjeev Arora. His candidacy gains momentum as the AAP enjoys a commanding assembly majority, promising ease in securing a win.

Gupta's nomination has been a topic of political intrigue since his resignation from key state advisory roles. With his notable industrial contributions and earlier recognition with the Padma Shri, Gupta's entry into politics is closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)