Strategic Shifts: Key Political Figures Switch Allegiances Ahead of Bihar Elections

In a significant political shift ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, former JD(U) lawmakers Santosh Kushwaha and Rahul Sharma have defected to the RJD, signaling a strategic maneuver to court key voter demographics. Their switch unfolded at an event attended by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, amidst intensifying electoral competition.

Kushwaha, who once secured the Purnea Lok Sabha seat for JD(U) in two consecutive terms, made headlines in 2014 when he contested successfully against the BJP 'Modi wave.' Sharma, previously a JD(U) MLA and son of influential politician Jagdish Sharma, also brings considerable political weight to the RJD.

Their move, along with the inclusion of other leaders from traditionally NDA-aligned communities, forms part of RJD's broader electoral strategy to strengthen their position. As Bihar gears up for elections with polling dates on November 6 and 11, and counting on November 14, the political landscape is set for intense contests and reshuffling of alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)