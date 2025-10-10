Tamil Nadu Intensifies Pharmaceutical Oversight Amid Cough Syrup Tragedy
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar announced strengthened oversight for local pharmaceutical firms after deaths in Madhya Pradesh linked to Sresan Pharmaceuticals' cough syrup. He noted previous actions taken for safety violations, and the suspension of the company's license. The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL for a CBI probe into the incident.
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar voiced deep concern on Friday regarding the recent fatalities in Madhya Pradesh, which have been attributed to a cough syrup manufactured by a Tamil Nadu-based company. The deaths, linked to Sresan Pharmaceuticals' Coldrif cough syrup, prompted the state government to reinforce its monitoring of local pharmaceutical companies across Tamil Nadu.
The Health Secretary announced intensified inspections and stated that the company had previously been fined for safety violations. The government has suspended the company's license and initiated criminal actions following the recent Comptroller and Auditor General report revealing lapses in drug testing. Sresan Pharmaceuticals' owner was arrested in connection to the 20 child deaths.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a request for a CBI investigation into these events after acknowledging steps already taken by state governments. Advocate Vishal Tiwari's plea for a central probe highlighted the recurring issue of adulterated drugs, emphasizing the need for a streamlined investigation process.
