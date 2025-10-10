Left Menu

Patiala House Court Reserves Order in Chaitanyanand's Plea for Seizure Memo

The Patiala House Court has reserved its order on Chaitanyanand Saraswati's plea for a copy of the seizure memo in a molestation case. The decision is expected on October 14, amid concerns over potential misuse of memos by police. The court demands a formal police response.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Delhi Police custody (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court on Friday reserved its decision regarding Chaitanyanand Saraswati's request for a seizure memo copy in the ongoing molestation case. Saraswati remains in judicial custody.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Animesh Kumar will announce a verdict on October 14. Advocate Manish Gandhi, representing Saraswati, asserted the right to receive the memo copy under BNSS provisions, fearing police misuse for other allegations.

An additional public prosecutor opposed Saraswati's application. The court asked Delhi police for a formal reply. Saraswati's bail hearing, postponed due to recusal, is rescheduled for Monday with newly assigned Judge Deepti Devesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

